Get Into Fashion Bomb Daily’s Oct. 5th Pop Up Shop Vendor: In My Own Lane Boutique

On the 5th of October in New York City, Fashion Bomb Daily will be bringing out vendors for you lovely readers and you don’t want to miss it. Especially when we have In My Own Lane Boutique stepping out!



As consumers, it’s a plus when we can admire a brand’s name that’s the driving force for their business. In My Own Lane Boutique caters to women who speak and live in their truth, and opt to look good while doing it! Shanelle Butler kept her daughter’s nickname in mind for inspiration when thinking of her boutique’s mission and who it will inspire the most. So it is a no brainer that such a boutique was thought out to make women feel amazing, with her own livelihood hood in mind as a mother and designer.



From pieces like the “Lotus Bomb” Maxi Dress, that’s transitional and flirty, to sporty apparel like their “Last Time I 1st Checked” set, you’re given variety and easy-going pieces that can be styled to your liking with any accessory of choice. Find more of their products here!



Be sure to come on out and invest in more upcoming brands to elevate your look! Further details will be disclosed soon.

