FashionBombHair: “Camp” Inspired Hairstyles from some of our most Iconic Celebrities: Lil’ Kim, Grace Jones, Solange & More!

By Najaah Cooper

The Met Gala is tonight and this year’s theme is Camp. Camp style is defined as an aesthetic style and sensibility that regards something as appealing because of its bad taste and ironic value. In a nod to tonight’s theme, we’re highlighting some of the most Iconic Celebrities who have served us Camp so effortlessly over the years.

Grace Jones





Grace Jones fierce, fearless style has long since solidified her spot as a Fashion Icon. Check out her double lapeled contrasting jackets, her overdrawn eyebrows drawing focus to her face and head piece. Her chest is bare and her gaze is playfully mischievous.

Lil’ Kim

Lil Kim with the help of celebrity stylist Misa Hylton created a viral Fashion moment on the red carpet back in 2001 at the VMA’s with her pasties and purple hair.

Solange

Solange is a visually creative artist and everything she does and wears is highly artistic. Here she poses with her blonde cornrow braids, adorned with red beads matching her one gloved, one-sleeved leather dress ensemble.

Macy Gray

Macy Gray always kept a buzz around herself with her unique voice and style choices. Before the natural movement began trending, Macy Gray wore her afro proud at almost every red carpet in a time when our natural hair wasn’t deemed fashionable or glamorous.