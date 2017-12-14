Fashion News: Steve Madden Taps Cardi B for ‘Curated by Cardi’ Partnership

Cardi B has been winning all year long and she is making sure to close out her 2017 with a bang! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and fashionista announced her first major shoe collaboration, and it’s not the bloody shoes you’re thinking.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Cardi revealed how the partnership came about— “All of this came about because I keep bringing up to my manager, I want to work with brands that are affordable. And are chic but good quality. I don’t want to work with a brand that is like, “Yeah they make shoes,” or “Yeah, they make clothes,” but it’s like…cheap, not good to wear. I’ve always been a fan of Steven Madden. We have a mutual friend, and bam! We connected.”

The Bronx-bred star is known for sharing with her fans that while she loves designer items, she is also very into affordability. The products range from a $36 pair of sunglasses to a $230 pair of platform boots. The collection of already existing Steve Madden accessories and shoes was hand-picked by Cardi. “Styles that are POPPIN and Cardi B approved,” is the tagline for this collaboration and we can see exactly why.



Continue to make money moves, Cardi! All of the products are bomb and available to shop here!

Which style is your favorite?