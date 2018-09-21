Fashion News: Michael B Jordan Is The New Face Of Coach Menswear

Congratulations are in order for Michael B. Jordan dubbed by lots of girls as, “Michael Bae Jordan” who is Coach’s newest face of the brand. He joins Selena Gomez as a celebrity ambassador, but he is the first ambassador for Coach’s menswear line. In 77 years they’ve never had a face for men, so who better to tap than Michael?!

Jordan announced the news on Instagram saying, “With any creative endeavor, it’s all about finding the right fit. My next role, the face of @Coach men’s. Excited to work with @StuartVevers and the entire Coach fam. Good things on the way.”

According to Coach, starting in Spring 2019 we will start seeing a lot of Michael in their campaigns. We can’t wait to see what they create together! In the meantime, shop his signature logo hoodie for $650 here.

Congrats MJB! What are your thoughts on this collaboration?