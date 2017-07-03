Fashion News: Kylie Jenner Collaborates With Quay Australia on a Sunglass Capsule Collection

Kylie Jenner is venturing into new territory with a sunglasses collection with Quay Australia. The Quay x Kylie collection includes 15 styles, 4 of which will be limited edition.



Quay Australia is known for it’s influencer collaborations. The brand’s founder, Linda Hammond told WWD, “We’ve found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social media influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate.” Quay’s last collaboration was with model Jasmine Sanders.

Jenner’s collection will be available for purchase July 11th on QuayAustralia.com with prices ranging from $75 to $80. The diverse styles include oversized shields, aviators, cat eyes and minimalistic geometric frames. There will be a digital campaign using the hashtag #QuayXKylie used to promote the collection on social media when it is released.



Will you be shopping Quay X Kylie?

Photos Courtesy of WWD, E! News and Teen Vogue