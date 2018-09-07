Fashion News: Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Lebron James 16 Sneakers Sell out in 5 Minutes!

Harlem’s Fashion Row x Lebron James’s LB16 sneaker, the first LBJ sneaker designed by women for women, sold out in less than 5 minutes today on the SNKRS App!

The shoe, designed in collaboration between designers Kimberly Goldson, Undra Celeste, and Fe Noel, was unveiled only a few days ago in New York.
Did you cop your pair?

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares