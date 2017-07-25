You gotta love enterprising women who see an unmet demand in the market place and jump to supply!
Cue Gabi Fresh and Nicolette Mason, two plus sized blogging powerhouses who launched their brand, Premme Us, today:
The two seriously stylish ladies concocted cute twin sets, fabulous denim jackets, dresses, jumpsuits, and more with the chic and curvy fashionista in mind.
They launched late last night and their site has already crashed!
Stock up while at can at Premme.Us and be sure to follow their new brand on IG @Premme.us.
See anything you like?
Fashion News: Gabi Fresh and Nicolette Mason Launch Plus Sized Brand Premme US (Site Crashes on First Day)
