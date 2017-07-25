Fashion News: Gabi Fresh and Nicolette Mason Launch Plus Sized Brand Premme US (Site Crashes on First Day)

You gotta love enterprising women who see an unmet demand in the market place and jump to supply!
Cue Gabi Fresh and Nicolette Mason, two plus sized blogging powerhouses who launched their brand, Premme Us, today:

The two seriously stylish ladies concocted cute twin sets, fabulous denim jackets, dresses, jumpsuits, and more with the chic and curvy fashionista in mind.

They launched late last night and their site has already crashed!

Stock up while at can at Premme.Us and be sure to follow their new brand on IG @Premme.us.

See anything you like?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Ashley Graham Becomes the First Curvy Model to Walk for Michael Kors Collection + the Rest of the Fall 2017 Model Line-up You Should Know: 10 Bomb Plus Size Brands We Love! Forever 21 to Debut New Plus Size Line Fashion News: Gabourey Sidibe Covers the Size Issue for V Magazine Snapshot: Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, and Niki Taylor for Swimsuits for All

  • Instagram

    • Shares