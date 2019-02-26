Fashion Elite’s Fly Private for Fashion Weeks

In the world of fashion, there is no month more important than February this year. This is when the world-famous London, Milan, New York and Paris Fashion Week events take place with all the biggest names in the industry with all the biggest models and designers making their presence felt throughout the world during this special time of the year.

Dates

This year, events will kick off with the New York fashion week from the 7th to the 15th of February before jetting over to London for the 15th to the 19th. It is then over to Milan between the 19th and 25th of February and last but certainly not least the Paris fashion week from the 25th of February to the 5th of March. This means that it will be an incredibly busy month in the fashion world and one which will be kept a close eye on by those in the industry, celebrities, bloggers, press, socialites and those with an interest in clothing, models and fashion.

Travel

This also means that there is a huge amount of travelling that needs to be done for those involved in the fashion weeks as clothes, models, makeup, the team and other key parts of the operation need to quickly and efficiently travel from country to country. Fortunately for the fashion companies, this is not a huge task as they are able to charter their own private jets which are more than capable of making transport simple, stylish and efficient.

Private Jet Benefits

Private jets and the fashion industry have always been closely intertwined and this is for a few reasons. There are the obvious benefits in that it allows companies to transport everything they need and bypass the whole major airline and airport process which can be stressful and time-consuming. This enables fashion companies to get from one runway to another in no time at all. Not only this though, but private jets are the most stylish, luxurious and exclusive form of transportation so it is only right that they are used by fashion luminaries and celebrities who people look up to.

Therefore, jet hire is a smart solution for fashion companies this February looking to play an important role in the four huge fashion weeks happening throughout the month. For these fashion companies, this can be a highly stressful and chaotic period so it is important that they have transportation that they can rely on and enjoy.

The world eagerly anticipated the New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks this month as these are always amazing events that dazzle and exude style and luxury. Private jets will be dominating the skies during this time as the most convenient way to travel for these fashion companies but also the most glamorous.