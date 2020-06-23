Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Theresa from Rhode Island

Our Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Theresa from Rhode Island. Check her out below.

She writes, “My name is Theresa Seyi, I’m from Rhode Island and I’m a style and beauty influencer. The name of my brand (blog, YouTube Channel, Instagram) is Fly Fierce Fab, and I create style content in the form of outfit posts, haul videos, and look-books for women who want to look expensive on a budget without compromising quality. My mission is to empower women to live their best lives, and look good doing it.

By day I work in a biotech lab (and you can only be so cute in a lab coat all day), and after work I stunt lol. I’ve always loved fashion, and to quote Regine from Living Single “I don’t wear outfits, I create looks.”

 My style is super feminine, urban, and I like to get a little sexy sometimes. Growing up I did a lot of pageants, and dressing up was my favorite part. All through college money was pretty tight, so I learned really quickly how to shop for pieces that look expensive but didn’t have the price tag to match.

“I wear a lot of inexpensive and fast fashion, and my strategy is to always by the best quality I can afford. A lot of my looks are around $100 or less. Zara, H&M, and TJMaxx are amongst my favorite stores. I also like to hit up Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing for fun pieces I can mix into my wardrobe. “

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down

