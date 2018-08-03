Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sophie from Nairobi

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Sophie from Nairobi, Kenya.

She writes, “I would describe my style as simple, fun, chic and modest. I revolve around office wear for my job and fun casual looks because of my age. I try not to go too much over the top with the fun looks because I am a laid back kinda girl and to me comfort is key. I also love a very chic, polished look every once in a while.”

View more looks below:

Love the prints!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @sophie_atieno.

What do you think?

What do you think of Sophie from Kenya? HOT! HE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.