Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sophie from Nairobi

Happy Friday!
Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Sophie from Nairobi, Kenya.
She writes, “I would describe my style as simple, fun, chic and modest. I revolve around office wear for my job and fun casual looks because of my age. I try not to go too much over the top with the fun looks because I am a laid back kinda girl and to me comfort is key. I also love a very chic, polished look every once in a while.”
View more looks below:
Love the prints!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @sophie_atieno.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.