Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Selina from Albany, NY

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Selina from Albany, NY.

She writes, “I would describe my style as simply chic. Most of my outfit pieces are thrifted therefore, it requires me to get creative on a daily basis. It’s like every morning I wake up excited to see what outfit I’ll put together to wear. I love to look modest so when I style my outfits I’m thinking creatively chic and modestly.”

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.