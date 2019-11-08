Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sarah from the UK!

#TGIF, Bombshells! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Sarah (@sarahjoholder) from the UK!
You can describe her style as effortless, sharp, sophisticated.
We absolutely love the balanced color palette!
She has fun with Bomb accessories and has distinct looks that range from edgy street wear, chic and #Tomboy glam.
Find more looks below:
Sarah honey, we are loving your style!