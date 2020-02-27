Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Robin from New Orleans!

What a great Thursday it is Fashion Bombshells and Bombers! Today the Fashion Bombshell is Robin @ blameitallonfashion_ from New Orleans!

Robin writes, ” I described my style as a total mood. It’s comfortable and sporty yet sexy.“

“Trendy, girly and classy with a sprinkle of vibrance and arts-i-ness. It’s fashion gumbo baby!!!” she states.

To see more of Robin's trendy looks, check her out on Instagram @blameitallonfashion_

