Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Paloma from the UK

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Paloma from the UK, who currently resides in South Africa.

She writes, “I am an award winning blogger who enjoys “getting dressed”. My style is fluid, it’s a mix of strong prints, big hats, ball gowns and chic street wear. I believe fashion is truly a mix of your personal style and the event you are attending. I moved from the United Kingdom and recently started attending more events in South Africa which means I get to dress up more! If you follow my social media you will notice that I can be in a pair of Louboutins one day and Zara trainers the next day, it’s all about having fun getting dressed up. Fashion is not about the price you pay for something it’s how you combine and style your outfits.”

View more looks below!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @loloskloset.

What do you think?

