Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Octavia from Charlotte

Happy Friday!
Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day got the sauce! Behold, Octavia from Charlotte, NC.
She writes, “I’m a fashion & style blogger who displays a variety of inexpensive looks.”
“You don’t have to spend millions to look & feel like a million bucks baby!”
View more looks below:
Love your fun, flirty yet chic looks!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @doubleostyles or website www.doubleostyles.com.
What do you think?
Select images by @jonjpics