Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Nakisha from Michigan

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Nakisha from Pontiac, MI, who is currently based in Charlotte, NC.

She writes, “I’d describe my style like I describe my personality…a mix of boldness, class and a pinch of edge. I love mixing prints and in my closet, animal print is a neutral!”

View more looks below:

 

Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @iamtheprofashional or website theprofashionalist.com.

What do you think?

Are you feelin’ Nakisha from Pontiac, MI?

 
pollcode.com free polls

 

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares