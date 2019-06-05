Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ms. Day from Atlanta, GA

In anticipation of Convos with Claire Atlanta on June 15th & 16th, we are featuring Bombshells and Bombers from ATL!

Want to be featured? Email bombshell@fashionbombdailiy.com and be sure to RSVP to our event at CWCATL.eventbrite.com!

Today’s awesome Bombshell of the day shout out goes to Ms. Day from the lovely peach state! She is a hair and makeup artist and a boutique owner. Check out her fly looks, including the ones below from her store, called Nuu Boutique.

Ms. Day shows us how to take style trends to the next level with gorgeous, daring hair styles along with clothing and accessories that enticingly draw your attention with out too much fanfare.

We definitely admire and are inspired by Ms. Day’s chic pizazz and style! If you would like to be considered as the Bombshell or Bomber of the Day, please submit 8 to 10 clear style and fashion photos to submissions@fashionbombdaily.com.