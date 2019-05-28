Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Minaa Bentley from Miami

By Najaah Cooper
Good day Bombshells + Bombers! Today our Bombshell is @MinaaMonroe Mina Monroe, a Boutique owner and Style Influencer from Miami. She embodies the quintessential Miami Business woman, Modern, Stylish, and Unbothered. We love her easy and effortless ensemble choices and the way she accessorizes every outfit impeccably. Between being a newlywed and running multiple businesses, her sense of fashion has not wavered and she is someone whom we check for #StyleInspo.
