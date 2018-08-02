Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Michelle’ from Chicago

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Michelle’ from Chicago.

She writes, “My style aesthetically would be a cross of Vivienne Westwood and Betsey Johnson, with a hint of me (eccentric, vibrant, and vintage!) I like to think of my styling as original, fun, and a breath of fresh air!”

View more looks below:

Cool style! We see you!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @_michlewi.

What do you think?

What do you think of Michelle’ from Chicago? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.