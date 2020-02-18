Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Marisa from Maryland!

Today’s bombshell of the day goes to Marisa from Maryland!

Marisa writes, My name is Marisa and I’m from Owings, Maryland, which jokingly my friends call the boonies. Corny, but I’ve always enjoyed fashion and showcasing my style; I even studied fashion merchandising in college. Thank god for my grandparents, they would give me money in high school to allow me to buy clothes because they knew how much I loved dressing up.



When asked to describe her style, she says, “I would describe my style as sexy chic. I like to show some skin, without it being overboard. I honestly hate the cold, so most of my pictures are during the summer time when I shine lol. “

What do you think of Marisa’s style?

