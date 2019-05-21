Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Marche Robinson from Raleigh, N.C.

Marche In Fame & Partners Antares Dress & her fiancée in a Peak Label Tuxedo

Good day and happy Tuesday fashion lovers! Our amazing Fashion Bombshell of the Day is the lovely, sophisticated and smart Mrs. Marche Robinson, a posied and driven corporate healthcare attorney living in Raleigh, NC with her husband and two dogs. She started her blog on Instagram in 2011 after she graduated law school and found herself in need of a creative outlet to fill her spare time. We simply adore Marche’s great panache when it comes to her attire selections and wardrobe style.

Leopard print shorts suit by J-Crew

Jacket by Topshop

Fur by ASOS

Marche has a clear passion for travel, art, fine dining and definitely creative, refined couture style. Marche is exceptional in so many looks, including glamourous full length gowns. See how she regally wore a red satin Old Hollywood inspired dress for her romantic engagement photoshoot in Paris at the top of the page.

As an attorney, we appreciate how she keeps her look professional with clean and conservative lines and colors, yet fresh and exclusive to her namesake, which we can tell helps her to create the perfect look. If you would like to be considered for the Fashion Bomber or Bombshell of the Day please submit at least 8 to 10 clear photos to submissions@fashionbombdaily.com.



Suit by Zara

Dress by shop.afrm