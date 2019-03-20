Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lil Yachty’s Mom Venita from Indiana

Happy Hump Day!

We have a special Fashion Bombshell of the Day with amazing style and swag! Meet the stylish Mom of rapper Lil Yachty, Venita McCollum better known as @therealmommaboat from Indiana!

Although Venita is a celebrity Mom to the hitmaker Lil Yachty, she carries her own swag and business endeavors. This fashionista is An author of “Raising A Rapper,” traveler, fitness enthusiast and last but not least her style is unmatched! It’s glamorous, bold and sophisticated from head-to-toe!

From flashy logos to playing with mixed prints and patterns this fashionista knows how make an entrance!

View more classy ensembles below!

We see you! Keep slaying, queen!

Learn more about Momma Boat on her website www.raisingarapper.com.

What do you think?

