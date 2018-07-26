Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lexus from Georgia

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Lexus from Statesboro, Georgia.

She writes, “To describe my style I would say it’s a mixture of sophistication, vintage with a modern twist, forward, a hint of sexy, and crowned with natural hair fashion.”

View more looks below:

Bomb! Such fun and unique ensembles!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @l.vmarie.l.

What do you think?

What do you think of Lexus from Statesboro, Georgia?

 
pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Total
10
Shares
Like 10
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares