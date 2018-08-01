Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Khalia from Boston

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Khalia from Boston.

She writes, “The simplest way to describe my personal style would be true to me. Trends will always go in and out, but my own personal style means the most to me. It’s a combination of my taste, my mood, my lifestyle and inspirations. To put it into 2 words – sultry street chic.”

Hot! I’m loving every single look! Slay, queen!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @khaliathegreat.

What do you think?

Select photos by @tylerpakpo, @krisnevaeh