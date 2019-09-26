Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Keke from Seattle, WA

Afternoon, Bombshells! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Keke (@kekecameron) from Seattle, WA!

This Bombshell is inspired by Instagram, and the interesting beautiful people in the world with great creativity.

She describes her style to be “…Very simple and chic with a touch of boho!”

“Hats, tees and a good ol pair of Levi’s will always be my go to! I feel the most confident and sexy in!”

“I also get a lot of inspiration from Fashion and decor magazine.”

“There is nothing like buying a magazine and flipping the pages! There’s something very nostalgic about it!”



Keke, your styling of hats and Boho fashion is simply phenom! Comment your thoughts on today’s Bombshell below!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com . Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.