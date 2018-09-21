Fashion Bomber of the Day: Kajali from St. Kitts

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Kajali from St. Kitts

Kajali’s friend Alicia writes, “I will like to nominate Kajali Hanley who is the epitome of free spirit, suave and charisma. His sense of style causes a tidal wave anywhere he embarks. Cheers to a wonderful fashion inspiration Kajali!”

View more looks below:

Okay, we see you! Love the prints!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @jaligumbs.

What do you think?

