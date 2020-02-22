Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Janai from New York

What a great Thursday Bombshells and Bombers! Today we are highlighting Janai @ llawyerlady from New York as our Bombshell of the day. Check her out below!

Janai is an Attorney, Broker, and Entrepreneur. Being a woman of many talents and career paths, her style is impeccable!

Her style is edgy and classy. Every outfit makes a bold fashion statement. She possesses finesse and grace.

Tell me what you think about this Bombshell’s style! Which outfit is your fave? Be sure to check out Janai on Instagram @llawyerlady.

