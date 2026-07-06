On the Scene: Georges Hobeika “The Visitor” Couture Fall/Winter 2026/27 Show Review Featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Claire Sulmers, and more!

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the Georges Hobeika Couture Fall/Winter 2026/27 presentation in Paris, where the Lebanese House unveiled a collection titled “The Visitor.” Among the guests in attendance were Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, fashion editor and style icon Anna Dello Russo, and Fashion Bomb Daily Founder and CEO Claire Sulmers.

Inspired by James McCrae’s poem “Instructions Before Visiting Earth,” the collection centered on a singular idea: to see the world as a visitor would — with fresh eyes, open hands, and an awareness of its fleeting beauty. Artistic directors Georges and Jad Hobeika, father and son, translated that philosophy into a wardrobe of extraordinary craftsmanship, produced entirely in their workshops in Beirut and Paris.

Blue dominated the palette, moving through greyish tones, sky blues, and deep ocean hues, tempered by beige — a House signature — with touches of pink and nuanced green ranging from mint to pine. The House’s signature embroidery technique expanded into intricate motifs punctuated by iridescent beads and a glassy, almost liquid finish. Lace, the collection’s favored material, was intertwined throughout with satin, silk, and organza, giving each piece an ethereal quality that balanced strength with femininity.

Silhouettes ranged from flowing columns and sculpted bustiers to draped evening gowns and precisely tailored jackets that bridged day and evening dressing. Nature reclaimed its place in the details: beetle-shaped earrings in silver and gold, snails, and orchids in bloom each became wearable fragments of the living world, worn close to the skin.

The result was a collection that felt both intimate and grand — a love letter to beauty made by hand, and a reminder to hold it without gripping.

What do you think?

Images:? Fashion Bomb Dailu

