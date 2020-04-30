Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ileena from San Diego

Happy Thursday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Ileena @brooklynscoco from San Deigo! Check her out below.

Ileena writes, “I would describe my style as moody. Whatever mood I’m in is how I’ll dress for the day.”

“Sometimes I’m jiggy and sometimes I’m formal, but I’m always servicing grace,” she writes.

To check out more of this Bombshell’s style, go to Ileena Instagram @brooklynscoco. Comment below and tell me what you think of her style!

