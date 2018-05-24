Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Gemma from Queens

Happy Friday Eve!
Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Gemma from Queens, NYC.
She writes, “I describe my style as trendy street chic mixed with comfy sports wear.”
View more looks below:
Slay, queen! Love your chic style!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @bellejewel.
