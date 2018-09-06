Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Farah from NYC

Happy Thursday!

New Your Fashion Week is finally here, and we’re introducing our New York Bombshell of the day! Behold, Farah from NYC.

Luxurious, minimal and flawless! Love every look, doll from the prints to the accessories.

View more looks below:

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @farahpink.

What do you think?

