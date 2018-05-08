Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Empress from Nigeria

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Empress from Nigeria, who currently resides in Chicago.

She writes, “I will describe my style as comfortable & a mixture of the present and the past. I like to wear current trendy items but in other to look different, I mix it up with old trends. I opt for neutrals but recently, I decided to break the “bright colors do not look good dark skin” thoughts by trying on different colors and I love it.”



Okay, we see you! Love your prints and accessories!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @de_mprex.

