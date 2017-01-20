Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Cynthia from LA

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Cynthia from LA:
She writes, “My style I would describe as a mixture of chic and laid back.”
“I love a little bit of a boyish and girly balance for my outfits.”
More here:
Cynthia, I love your LA style, tomboy chic is always on trend!
For more on today’s Bombshell, check out her Instagram @cityofcyn.
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.