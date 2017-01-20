Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Cynthia from LA

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Cynthia from LA:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-cynthia-from-la-3

She writes, “My style I would describe as a mixture of chic and laid back.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-cynthia-from-la-5

“I love a little bit of a boyish and girly balance for my outfits.”

More here:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-cynthia-from-la-4

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-cynthia-from-la-2

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-cynthia-from-la-1

Cynthia, I love your LA style, tomboy chic is always on trend!

For more on today’s Bombshell, check out her Instagram @cityofcyn.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

Wait! There's More!

cheeblogFashion Bombshell of the Day : Chiriga from New York Major-Mocha-Fashion-Bomb-1Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Major Mocha photo 6Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Claudeen from Toronto Fashion Bombshell of The Day-043013Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Chastity from San Francisco 8 Lucia from the UKFashion Bombshell of the Day: Lucia from Manchester

  • Instagram

    • Shares