Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Christina from NYC

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s sultry Fashion Bombshell of the day is Christina from New York City, who currently resides in Philly.

She writes, “My style is super simple yet stylish for the everyday woman. Fashionable pieces , both high and low end to create a look that is not just noticeable – but memorable.”

View more looks chic looks below!

Love it! Such tropical vibes. Very classy.

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @chrissyamelia.

What do you think?

What do you think of Christina from NYC? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD SOME HITS, SOME MISSES HMM…JUST NOT IT! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.