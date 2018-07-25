Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Akidah from Brooklyn

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Akidah from Brooklyn, NY.

She writes, “My style is mainly urban but throughout the years I’ve branched out into more casual looks. Being comfortable without sacrificing style is my NUMBER ONE fashion rule.”

“Sneakers are a must have from the latest release to the classic OG’s. Collecting bags not only a designer but from different destinations all over the world is my guilty pleasure. My style is my language.”

We see you! Very chic and flirty style!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @themilkmaid_.

