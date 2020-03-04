Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Aby from New York!

Welcome to another great Wednesday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Aby @Aby_wabby from New York! Check her our below.

Aby writes, “My style cannot be fit into a perfectly labeled box, and most often does not follow the latest trends.”

” My style is an expression of who I am and who I aim to be. I change daily, and my style is a reflection of that,” she states.

Aby has such dope style! We live for it. Comment below and tell me which look is your fave! To check out more of Aby’s style follow her on Instagram @Aby_wabby!

Fashion Bombshell and Bomber of the Day is a feature that showcases the style and flair of Fashion Bomb readers. Please send 5-10 clear, head-to-toe pictures along with your name, city, and a description of your style. Please keep file size low. Please do not submit pictures in collages or tagged with watermarks, website urls, or text. We do not accept modeling pictures, beauty shots, or anything mildly pornographic. You must be at least 18-years-old to participate. By submitting, pictures become property of The Fashion Bomb, LLC, and may be used on Twitter, Facebook, and Promotional Materials. Please note that submitting does not make the site obligated to review or write about your style, it will be under our discretion whether or not we publish or take down your pictures.