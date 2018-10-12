Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Anya from Atlanta

Happy Friday!

In anticipation of Conversations with Claire in Atlanta tomorrow, we are representing a fashionista from the A! Behold, Anya aka @surgeryandthecity.

Bomb! Love the pink aesthetics within your looks.

View more looks below!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @surgeryandthecity.

What do you think?

What do you think of Anya from ATL? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.