Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kay from Brooklyn

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Kay from Brooklyn, NY who currently lives in Los Angeles.

She writes, “I would describe my style as Tom Girl Chic. Sometimes Flirty but I usually wear outfits that i can wear both sneakers and pumps with depending on my mood!“

View more looks below:

Owww! I’m loving your sleek looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @x_misskay

What do you think?

What do you think of Kay from Brooklyn? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.