Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Zoee from San Francisco

Happy Hump Day!
In anticipation of Conversations with Claire San Francisco, we are featuring the flyest Bombshells/Bombers from San Francisco.
Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Zoee who’s based in San Francisco.
We are feelin’ her streetwear looks because she slays from head-to-toe wearing a mixture of edgy, chic and sporty ensembles.
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @thehomieezoee .
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.
Images by @onenightsworth