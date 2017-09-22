Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yemisi from London

This week we are showing lots of love to London Bombshells. Especially if you attended Cocktails With Claire in London!

Today’s Bombshell is Yemisi from London.

She writes, “I had the pleasure of attending the Cocktails with Claire in London which was so insightful.”

“I would say that my style is simple with a twist. You can always make a statement with a t-shirt and jeans, throw on a pair of heels and a blazer and you are good to go.”

“Street fashion and celebrity style have always influenced my style. Karrueche Tran is a big influence not only do I like her style but we are both petite. So she is always a point of reference when I need to know if a trend would suit my body shape. Also Winonah De Jong and Draya Michele their mixing of high and low brands is always helpful. There is rise in attainable fashion and it always fun to see celebs in affordable pieces.”

“Top places to shop for me are Zara, Mango and Topshop. They are great for basic that have a little extra character to it and nothing beats a pair of Topshop Jamie jeans.”

View more looks below:

Thanks Yemi! You are a timeless Bombshell! Beautiful!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @yemyeslondon.

What do you think?

What do you think of Yemisi from London? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.