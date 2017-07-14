Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Victoria from Orange County

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell is Victoria from Orange County, California.

She writes, “I consider my style effortless, authentic and memorable. I love mixing the known with the unknown including thrift finds! I enjoy shopping at boutiques, Nordstrom, zara and the goodwill.”

“Fashion is like time consistently repeating itself so I try my best to make sure my style is memorable.”

View more pics below:

There’s so much sophistication in all of these looks I can’t take it! Great style!

To learn more about today’s Bombshell visit her Instagram @v.styl.

What do you think?

