Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Victoria from Orange County

Today’s Bombshell is Victoria from Orange County, California.
She writes, “I consider my style effortless, authentic and memorable. I love mixing the known with the unknown including thrift finds! I enjoy shopping at boutiques, Nordstrom, zara and the goodwill.”
“Fashion is like time consistently repeating itself so I try my best to make sure my style is memorable.”
There’s so much sophistication in all of these looks I can’t take it! Great style!
To learn more about today’s Bombshell visit her Instagram @v.styl.
