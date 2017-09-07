Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Vernise from New York City

Happy Friday Eve!
Today’s Bombshell is definitely street style ready. Behold Vernise from New York City.
She writes, “My style is simple, classic, and I feel always going to be timeless.”
“I love color so I always try to add a touch, and denim especially.”
“My style is EveryDai style!”
View more looks below:
Such sensational sense of style! Love it!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @everydai_.
What do you think?
