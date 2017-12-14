Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Taylor from Houston

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell sizzles all the way from Texas. Behold, Taylor from Houston.

She writes, “I can’t put my style into one category. My mood determines my styles for the day. Sometimes my inner tomboy shines through and sometimes I like luxe fashion from the 50’s. You won’t catch me wearing every new trend that hits the streets because I stay true to classic, timeless style.”

View more looks below!

Fab! Very minimal, yet timeless…love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @taylorh20.

What do you think?

What do you think of Taylor from Houston, TX? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.