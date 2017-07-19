Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sierra from Indianapolis

Happy hump day!

Today’s Bombshell is all about “confidence.” Behold, Sierra from Indianapolis.

She writes, “My name is Sierra Holmes, and I’m the blogger behind Eclectic Kurves, a plus size style blog based out of Indianapolis, IN. My style is eclectic and doesn’t fit into any one box.”

“I love bright colors, prints and textures. I’m drawn to fun and flirty silhouettes. My number one fashion accessory? Confidence.”

Check out more pics below:

Thanks Sierra! Love your pops of color within your looks!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @eclectickurves and blog eclectickurves.com.

What do you think?

What do you think of Sierra from Indianapolis?

