Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sarah from Brooklyn

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Sarah who is a self-taught designer from Brooklyn, New York.

She writes, “I consider myself more of a visual designer. I am forced to create as I go from my thoughts instead of paper which has both its cons and benefits. I love designing from the heart and what I am feeling. I would love to be your Bombshell Of The Day and show many young designers like myself that you should also create from the heart and the fashion isn’t just what’s trending at the moment, your fashion is who you are!”

So glamorous and unique! Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @hauteharas and @house.of.haras.

