Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sam from London

Today’s Bombshell is Sam from London.

She writes, “Can I just say, I love you guys and what you’re building! Keep up the good work. I’m currently studying Computer Science and co-founder of a start-up(@youneedtom) but in my spare time I have a strong love for style and travel (#BrainsandBeauty).”

“I try to keep my style classy and if you see my Insta (). you’ll know I have thing for jumpsuits.”

“Most of my outfits are inspired by whatever mood I’m in. E.g. if I’m feeling boujee i’ll dress boujee .”

View more looks below:

Thanks Sam! Love your thing from jumpsuits! You look great in all of them!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @samalam247.

