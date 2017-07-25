Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sade from London

Today’s Bombshell is Sade (@S4de_u), a Nigerian from London.

She writes,“When asked to describe my style my answer is usually, “It’s what ever mood I wake up in or fell asleep in.” But the truth is my style is just confidence and fun…that’s it.”

“I do what ever the hell I want with clothes and simply rock it with sheer confidence without taking myself too seriously.” “I do what ever the hell I want with clothes and simply rock it with sheer confidence without taking myself too seriously.”

“I love clothes, style and fashion and I am therefore a complete hoe to it.. Im easily bored and hate same same so I am forever changing things up with different looks and styles. If I see a lot of people rocking what I have, it’s likely I’m gonna rip a sleeve off or do something to rock it differently.”

“I cannot really be boxed in one style type, though I tend to lean towards and love timeless classics and blacks I’m just as fanatical for fashion forward and unique pieces.”

“Honestly, I’m totally a walking contradiction when it comes to style. I go from Afro centric to preppy to classics to fashion forward from sartorial to street style.. and on and on. My style is just that ‘my style’ and is what ever I see, like and want to wear.. very much a big open box….of Sade styling tricks with a big dose of GodFidence.”

