Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Mion from D.C.

Today’s Bombshell is Mion from Washington, D.C.

She writes, “My name is Mion Edwards I am 21 years old and from the nation’s capital Washington DC.”

“My personal style is experimental, edgy, and colorful. I love playing with textures, and prints to achieve a unique look.”

If you would like to get to know me a little more you can visit my wellness and style blog stylesbymion.com, where my passion for women empowerment and fashion collide or I’m also on Instagram @mionsade.”

View more pics below:

Thanks Mion! Your hair compliments your looks! Love it!

What do you think?

What do you think of Mion from Washington, D.C.?

 
