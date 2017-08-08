Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Mion from D.C.

Today’s Bombshell is Mion from Washington, D.C.
She writes, “My name is Mion Edwards I am 21 years old and from the nation’s capital Washington DC.”
“My personal style is experimental, edgy, and colorful. I love playing with textures, and prints to achieve a unique look.”
“If you would like to get to know me a little more you can visit my wellness and style blog stylesbymion.com, where my passion for women empowerment and fashion collide or I’m also on Instagram @mionsade.”
View more pics below:
Thanks Mion! Your hair compliments your looks! Love it!
What do you think?
