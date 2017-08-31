Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Melissa from Houston

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell is a stylish entrepreneur. Behold Melissa from Houston, TX.

She writes, “I consider my style to be Unscripted, meaning I do what I want when it comes to fashion. I have no limitations when it comes to my style and follow no certain protocol. I can be edgy, classy, or a mix of both and still have a representation of my personality.”

“I am a big fan of online shopping and like taking risks with certain looks. I believe my style reflects making pieces connect, even if you may not see the concept in the beginning.” “Versatility is something I love to showcase, because I have unlimited ideas when I start to dress-up. Who said you have to rock designer clothing to be fashionable?”

Thanks Melissa! Print looks good on you! Love it! Also, the FBD team is sending our prayers out to you and your family after the tragic Hurricane Harvey storm.

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @unscripted_styles or on her website unscriptedstyles.com.

