Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Martine-Elyse from New York

Martine-Elyse from NY who currently resides in Buckhead, Atlanta.
She writes, “I describe my style as graffiti to a blank wall — my style is an attempt to realize art through my wardrobe.”
“Each day as I plan my look, it’s not necessarily about design — it’s about a feeling. As a dance educator, I have an affinity for the concept of costumes — so I like to incorporate unique accessories in order to make a look or piece of clothing feel truly like my own.”
“I love assisting people with closet edits and wardrobe makeovers. Style is a way to introduce yourself without having to utter a single word. Anyone could be considered an open book if you read their outfit.”
“Growing up in NY, I learned the greatest lesson in fashion — you’re either styling or you’re not. I carry that lesson with me each day as I get dressed, and I’m certain that holds true for all fashion bombshells!”
