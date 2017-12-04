Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Martine-Elyse from New York

Happy Monday!

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Martine-Elyse from NY who currently resides in Buckhead, Atlanta.

She writes, “I describe my style as graffiti to a blank wall — my style is an attempt to realize art through my wardrobe.”

“Each day as I plan my look, it’s not necessarily about design — it’s about a feeling. As a dance educator, I have an affinity for the concept of costumes — so I like to incorporate unique accessories in order to make a look or piece of clothing feel truly like my own.”

“I love assisting people with closet edits and wardrobe makeovers. Style is a way to introduce yourself without having to utter a single word. Anyone could be considered an open book if you read their outfit.”

“Growing up in NY, I learned the greatest lesson in fashion — you’re either styling or you’re not. I carry that lesson with me each day as I get dressed, and I’m certain that holds true for all fashion bombshells!”

Hot! I’m loving your classy, eclectic vibe within your looks! Your accessories and shoe game is everything, too!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @dressedbymartine.

